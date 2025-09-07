Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Price

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W.P. Carey has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

