Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $64.00 by National Bankshares

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been given a $64.00 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Shares of NTR opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 22.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $2,353,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

