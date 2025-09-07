iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.13 and last traded at $82.51, with a volume of 3344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

