Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Update

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 369,800 shares, anincreaseof53.8% from the July 31st total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.
Swedencare AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDCF opened at C$3.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03. Swedencare AB has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$4.84.
About Swedencare AB (publ)
