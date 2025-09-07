Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Update

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 369,800 shares, anincreaseof53.8% from the July 31st total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Swedencare AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDCF opened at C$3.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03. Swedencare AB has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$4.84.

Get Swedencare AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedencare AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells animal healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for the pets wellbeing under the Camon name; animal nutritional supplements, treats, and grooming products under the Healthy Breeds name; pet supplements and topical products for various therapeutic areas, such as orthopedics, behavior, dermatology, odontostomatology, algology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and ophthalmology under the Innovet name; and support and solutions for the veterinary community under the Stratford Animal Health name.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.