SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2025

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.01 and last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 1791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,142.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.