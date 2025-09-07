SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.01 and last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 1791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,142.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

