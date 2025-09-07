iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.47 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 11246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.