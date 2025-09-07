StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 589,400 shares, anincreaseof53.4% from the July 31st total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
StarHub Price Performance
OTCMKTS SRHBF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
StarHub Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StarHub
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.