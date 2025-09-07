StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 589,400 shares, anincreaseof53.4% from the July 31st total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

StarHub Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRHBF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get StarHub alerts:

StarHub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.