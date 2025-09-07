SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 6289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,245,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,620 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 839,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239,534 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,982,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,281,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

