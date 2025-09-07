Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $564.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

