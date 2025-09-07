Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TCKRF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

