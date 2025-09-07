Short Interest in Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Declines By 53.7%

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,400 shares, adropof53.7% from the July 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

