Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $211.52

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.6769.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $810,047,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $633,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,082,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,718 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

