W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Receives $72.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.5385.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Barclays increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

