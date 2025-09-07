The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.17.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

TSE TD opened at C$103.16 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$108.68. The stock has a market cap of C$180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Burns sold 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.46, for a total value of C$611,269.12. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

