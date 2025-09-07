Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.5556.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5%

CAPR opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $308.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.