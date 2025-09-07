Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.1429.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AKRO opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.24. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,062.72. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,213.20. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,406 shares of company stock valued at $10,144,055 over the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 152.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

