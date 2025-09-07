Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.3750.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

