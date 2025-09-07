Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.3750.
Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.
Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
