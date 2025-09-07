Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $544.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

