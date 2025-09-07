Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $151,622.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,160.62. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 266,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,325.14. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,685,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,603 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

