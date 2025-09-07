Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.3333.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Novartis stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Novartis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

