Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$93.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.
