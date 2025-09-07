JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 102.67.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 85 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 128 to GBX 155 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 84 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 83 to GBX 92 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

LON JD opened at GBX 94.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

