Analysts Set EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Target Price at $49.90

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EchoStar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EchoStar Stock Up 0.0%
EchoStar stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.99. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.