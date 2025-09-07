Analysts Set EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Target Price at $49.90

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EchoStar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.99. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

