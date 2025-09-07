Brokerages Set Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Target Price at $69.00

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.09. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,513 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,951,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 875,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

