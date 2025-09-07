Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, adropof47.5% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.
Workspace Group Price Performance
Shares of WKPPF opened at $5.80 on Friday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.
About Workspace Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.