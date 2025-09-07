Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, adropof47.5% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Shares of WKPPF opened at $5.80 on Friday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

