Craig Foster Buys 492 Shares of Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster bought 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, with a total value of £152.52.

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Craig Foster purchased 602 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 per share, with a total value of £150.50.

On Monday, June 30th, Craig Foster purchased 682 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

On Thursday, June 26th, Craig Foster sold 163,537 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22, for a total transaction of £35,978.14.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

Shares of LON ONDO opened at GBX 30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.73. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13 and a 12 month high of GBX 44. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.45 million, a PE ratio of -555.56 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech ( LON:ONDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (5.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Ondo InsurTech had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a positive return on equity of 40.48%.

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

