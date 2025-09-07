Insider Buying: Zigup (LON:ZIG) Insider Purchases £30,300 in Stock

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) insider John Pattullo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 per share, for a total transaction of £30,300.

Zigup Stock Performance

ZIG stock opened at GBX 312.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.84. Zigup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 58.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Zigup had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts predict that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zigup

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

