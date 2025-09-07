Ambiq Micro, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMBQ) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Ambiq Micro’s (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 8th. Ambiq Micro had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Ambiq Micro’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBQ. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ambiq Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of AMBQ stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Ambiq Micro has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.280 EPS.

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

