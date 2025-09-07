Stock Buyback Plan Authorized by Currys (LON:CURY) Board of Directors

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Currys Stock Up 2.1%

CURY stock opened at GBX 128.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.72. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 74.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 136.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CURY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 price target on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Currys from GBX 121 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price target on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 151.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 671,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total value of £771,801.80. Also, insider Bruce Marsh sold 316,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total transaction of £363,976.15. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,707 shares of company stock valued at $142,888,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

