Mama’s Creations (MAMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, September 8th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $33.1770 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $9.44 on Friday. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.04 million, a PE ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

