Planet Labs PBC (PL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, September 8th. Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $65.8770 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PL opened at $6.53 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

