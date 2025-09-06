Salesforce Inc. (CRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.416 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Salesforce has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.08. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock worth $16,885,773. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

