Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 143,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 928,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after buying an additional 163,501 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

