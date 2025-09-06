Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $574,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total transaction of $557,032.50.

On Friday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50.

On Monday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total transaction of $543,352.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $527,940.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $532,012.50.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.40 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after buying an additional 909,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,452,998,000 after buying an additional 776,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

