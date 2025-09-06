Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Walmart stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

