Pingora Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.89 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

