Scge Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,207,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.8% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $202,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $356.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

