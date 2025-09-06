Parkwood LLC Takes $23.53 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,525,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

