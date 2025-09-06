Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 725.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,002 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $94,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 35,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $243.02 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

