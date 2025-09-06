Plancorp LLC Acquires 7,133 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,798,000 after buying an additional 238,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.