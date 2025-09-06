Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

