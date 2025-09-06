Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.98 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $266.09.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

