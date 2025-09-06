Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,239 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in Natera by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 810,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,942,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $499,860.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,137,526.58. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,344 shares of company stock worth $8,271,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Natera Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NTRA opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

