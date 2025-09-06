Pingora Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Pingora Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.9% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

