Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $566,235.00 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,665,957.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $574,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total transaction of $557,032.50.

On Friday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50.

On Monday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total transaction of $543,352.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $527,940.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $532,012.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

