Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Stock Holdings Boosted by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.72.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $25,742,721. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.