Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $313.79 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $559.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day moving average of $373.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

