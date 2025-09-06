Sandler Capital Management Invests $4.73 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,130,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,564,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,214,305,000 after buying an additional 446,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,039,000 after buying an additional 3,208,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.59 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $114.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

