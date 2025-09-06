Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – September 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Solidion Technology, Eos Energy Enterprises, Rio Tinto, and Albemarle are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing or manufacturing of lithium and lithium-ion batteries. Because lithium is a key raw material for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage, these stocks offer investors direct exposure to the growing clean-energy and EV markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Solidion Technology (STI)

Solidion Technology Inc. engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STI

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Featured Stories