Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

